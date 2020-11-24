Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
HOUSE FIRE: Emergency services raced to extinguish a fire which was reportedly burning in a property's roof in Allenstown.
HOUSE FIRE: Emergency services raced to extinguish a fire which was reportedly burning in a property's roof in Allenstown.
News

Homeowner takes on South Rockhampton property fire

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
24th Nov 2020 5:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MULTIPLE fire crews have responded to a house fire in Allenstown, South Rockhampton on Tuesday afternoon.

A witness contacted authorities around 4.30pm after spotting a smoke plume coming out of the whirlybird on the roof of a property on Separation St.

Ambulance and QFES crews were quickly on the scene only to find that the property's owner had taken matters into their own hands to quickly extinguish the fire.

An electrician was understood to have been doing work at the time which may have lead to the fire igniting where the service line connected to the property's fascia board.

QFES are working to make the area safe and an Ergon crew was expected to arrive shortly.

allenstown fire house fire tmbemergency
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Juveniles sentenced for Kin Kora home invasion

        Premium Content Juveniles sentenced for Kin Kora home invasion

        Crime Two of the offenders were just 16 at the time of the horrific incident.

        Foul-mouthed tirade lands man in court

        Premium Content Foul-mouthed tirade lands man in court

        Crime Christopher Michael Currie was found on Goondoon St, mouthing off at someone...

        How does Gladstone’s 2020 rainfall compare?

        Premium Content How does Gladstone’s 2020 rainfall compare?

        News The predicted La Nina climate pattern could bring higher volumes of above average...

        Gladstone Council records $2.7m operating deficit

        Premium Content Gladstone Council records $2.7m operating deficit

        News The result was a stark contrast to the previous financial year which yielded a...