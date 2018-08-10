Menu
SUPPORT: Marisha Kennedy 1, and her family were helped by Roseberry Queensland to find housing.
Homelessness service providers host Homeless Connect

Julia Bartrim
by
10th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

AS PART of Homelessness Week, Gladstone housing sector service providers held a Homeless Connect event at Anzac Park yesterday.

The event had service provider stalls and a sausage sizzle and was designed to educate members of the public about the services available to those struggling to find secure accommodation.

Sherrie Stringer, housing manager with Roseberry Qld was staffing a stall with colleagues and offering a range of free items to people in need, from nappies and sanitary pads to apples and loaves of bread.

Ms Stringer said Roseberry Qld had been one of the lead agencies in organising the Homeless Connect event since 2014.

"We've had over 26 people here so far,” she said.

"We're lucky here at Roseberry Qld, we have a Dignity Hub which is open three days a week to provide people that are struggling or homeless - with perishable food items, a laundry and shower facilities.”

The Dignity Hub opened about a year ago and Ms Stringer said there'd been a "huge response” since it opened.

"There's no capacity to expand the hub - it's run solely on donations and volunteers, there's no paid staff that work there.

"The food is donated through a SecondBite program,” she said.

Other agencies at the event included Headspace, Department of Housing and Public Works and APM Employment.

