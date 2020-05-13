Homelessness on rise as affordability crunch bites Gladstone

Roseberry Queensland, Gladstone has taken delivery of their new dignity hub vehicle.

HAVING nowhere to call home is one of the most gut-wrenching situations anybody can face.

But it is becoming a reality for an increasing number of Gladstone people and families.

A tightening rental market and COVID-19-influenced job losses across the Gladstone region have resulted in a surge of people being unable to put a roof over their heads.

Roseberry Qld Gladstone general manager Colleen Tribe said every day more people and families had been contacting the service, desperate for help.

"We are seeing an increase in families inquiring about housing, which could mean they are finding it difficult to afford to rent privately," Ms Tribe said.

"We have also seen an increase in the older demographic needing emergency accommodation and they are saying making ends meet is difficult.

"They are coming to us seeking housing that is more affordable than on the private rental market."

Roseberry houses more than 150 tenants in over 100 community and social housing properties around the Gladstone region.

An influx of people moving to Gladstone due to domestic violence issues has also put a strain on the housing market.

"People are just not getting on with each other because they have been with each other too long or too much, due to being locked in due to COVID-19," Mrs Tribe said.

"We've been able to house a few people, but not everyone because our resources just don't stretch that far, so we have referred them on to other organisations such as Anglicare."

Anglicare Central Queensland Housing and Homelessness manager Adam Klaproth said a recent rental affordability snapshot of the region found just two properties suitable for people on JobSeeker or Youth Allowance payments, from a total market of 617.

Once the Federal Government's temporary welfare stimulus bonuses were taken into account, Mr Klaproth said that figure jumped to only 45 homes or flats.

"We have more than 50 people on our wait list that are at risk of homelessness at the moment that we just cannot service because we don't have the support for," Mr Klaproth said.

"They just can't afford accommodation so they are sleeping in cars, sheds and the like."

Roseberry and Anglicare said there had been a significant increase in demand for emergency food packages from families and people in Gladstone.

Anglicare also runs a Financial Resilience Service in Gladstone, which helps with budgeting and managing money.

If you are at risk of becoming homeless or need assistance call Roseberry on 4972 0047 or Anglicare on 4970 6100.