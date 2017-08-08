Homelessness is on the rise

The belongings and sleeping quarters of a homeless person are seen outside a carpark in central Sydney, Tuesday, March 31, 2015. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

HOMELESSNESS is rising across Australia because of housing costs, the growing disparity between the rich and poor, and domestic violence.

Across Queensland almost 20,000 people are homeless - about 48.5 for every 10,000 people.

But the Sunshine State is bucking the national trend with 5.1% fewer people sleeping rough than in 2006.

In contrast, the number of homeless people has increased 20.4% in NSW and 20.7% in Victoria.

Reverend Bill Crews, from the Exodus Foundation, has been working with the homeless since 1970 and said the issue was worse than he had seen in almost 50 years.

"There is increasing discrepancy between the rich and the poor ... and there is so much contract work so there are a lot of people who are really underemployed and just aren't able to pay for housing," he said.

"Domestic violence issues are also on the rise leading to more women and children sleeping in their cars or on the street.

"It's devastating the amount of people we are seeing on the streets. And the problem is no longer confined to the cities. Almost every suburb you go into now you will find someone who is homeless."

The most recent census data on homelessness is yet to be made available, but estimates put the figure up 20% since 2011, with about 23,000 sleeping rough.

Kids Help line said it had received contacts from an alarming number of kids reaching out to the service saying they are couch surfing and without a home.

The service has received 3091 contacts from children and young people where homelessness was a concern from 2014-16.

Yesterday News Corp Australia launched the Ask Izzy power card campaign to address this worsening issue.

Members of the public can purchase a $15 power card for someone in need which charges their phone for four hours and keeps them in touch with services like food and shelter.

News Corp can also reveal the Federal Government will begin making available $117.2million in key funding to support more than 700 critical frontline homelessness services.

The money will prioritise services to women and children experiencing domestic violence and young people experiencing homelessness.

More than 105,000 of the 280,000 people who accessed specialist homelessness services in 2015-16 had experienced domestic or family violence.

Assistant Minister for Social Services Zed Seselja conceded the homelessness problem was getting worse.

" ... We are actively working with the states on how best to resolve this issue," Senator Seselja said.