Homeless man looking for luxury caught squatting in unit

Sarah Barnham
| 26th Apr 2017 2:51 PM
A SEARCH for just a little bit of luxury after living day-by-day on the streets saw a former Boyne Island man served with a jail term.
A SEARCH for just a little bit of luxury after living day-by-day on the streets saw a former Boyne Island man served with a jail term.

A SEARCH for just a little bit of comfort after living day-by-day on the streets saw a former Boyne Island man served with a jail term.

Alexander Charles Harvey, 22, pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Courts to two charges: entering a premises with intent to commit an indictable offence and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Sergant Barry Stevens said the enter premises offence was committed over a period of days between March 24- April 3 in Bundaberg.

The court heard that Harvey had broken into a unit complex located on the second level of a shop complex and slept there for an unknown number of days.

Mr Stevens said the complainant, upon arriving back at the building on April 3, reported it to police when she noticed someone had been there.

The court heard the complainant saw that items had been moved, the bed was noticeably slept in and a speaker was missing.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client had broken into the unit looking for a place to sleep.

She said her client had travelled to Bundaberg after he was offered a job, and was meeting with a social worker the next day to finalise things.

Desperate to sleep in a bed and not under a bridge, he broke into the unit thinking it was abandoned, Ms Ditchfield said.

"Thinking that it was no longer occupied, he took the speaker with him when he left,” she said.

"My client has been battling with a drug addiction since he was 12 years old, and has also been homeless since that time; falling out of touch with his family.”

The wilful damage offence occurred in February, after Harvey smashed a ceramic tile at the Redcliffe hospital.

Ms Ditchfield said her client had panicked and was frustrated after having to wait in the emergency room for hours, simply wanting assistance from the mental health worker.

She said her client took himself to the emergency room after having suicidal thoughts.

Harvey had recently been in regular contact with his family and life was looking up, Ms Ditchfield said.

But it went downhill quickly with the sudden passing of his father from terminal cancer.

"This was devastating as he had only just begun to rebuild the relationship,” she said.

Despite this, Ms Ditchfield said her client was turning his life around, now living in Bundaberg in a stable household with his partner.

The move to Bundaberg was the result of possible job prospects, Ms Ditchfield said.

For both offences Harvey was sentenced to six months prison, to be released immediately on parole.

The hospital sought $50 restitution for the tile.

Gladstone Observer
