A homeless man has been glassed while sleeping rough on the Gold Coast. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Crime

Homeless man seriously injured in glassing

by Sarah Matthews
6th Jun 2019 7:28 AM
POLICE are appealing for information after a homeless man was glassed in the face while sleeping rough on the Gold Coast last night.

The 59-year-old man was believed to have been sleeping on the ground on Griffith St at Coolangatta in the early hours of this morning when he was assaulted with a broken glass bottle.

He was then taken to hospital with a possible fractured eye socket, broken nose and broken collar bone.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage are urged to contact police.

