Homecoming for new Observer editor

MEET The Observer's new editor.

Christine McKee has returned 'home' after what she calls her '30-year-trip around Australia' to lead the team here in Gladstone.

"Life has its twists and turns, and being pretty easily led, I followed most of them," she said.

Christine has lived in every state except Western Australia, but always called Gladstone home.

"My family moved here in 1968 when I was just three years old," she said.

"My dad was an electrician and worked on construction at QAL, the power station and Boyne Smelter.

"I grew up on the beach at Tannum, going over to the islands, ballet classes and one of my fondest memories is of Friday nights at the skate centre.

"It was a lifetime ago - now I'm mum to four adult kids.

"I always dreamed of coming home one day, but as editor of The Observer is just such a great privilege."

For the past five years, Christine has lived and worked in Rockhampton at both The Morning Bulletin and at ABC Capricornia, where some readers may remember her as the host of Saturday Breakfast.

"As a child, any time anybody asked what I wanted to do when I grew up, there was only ever two things - a ballet dancer or a journalist," she said.

"I think it's because I grew up listening to ABC radio, we had no choice in our house.

"I love Gladstone. It's a very unique city and that comes with opportunities and challenges."

Got a story? Contact Christine by emailing her at editor@gladstoneobserver.com.au.