Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A house in Forrest Beach has been destroyed in a fire. The family were lucky to escape with minor smoke inhalation.
A house in Forrest Beach has been destroyed in a fire. The family were lucky to escape with minor smoke inhalation.
Environment

Home with family inside destroyed in blaze

by KEAGAN ELDER
11th Dec 2019 8:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HOUSE with two adults and two children inside has been destroyed in an early morning fire.

Emergency services were called to the house on 14 Palm St, Forrest Beach about 3.14am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two firefighting crews from Ingham and Forrest Beach attended.

Unfortunately the house could not be saved.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Fire investigators will head to the scene later today.

The QFES spokeswoman said crews were still on scene, dampening remaining hot spots.

She said no other properties were affected by the blaze.

The family were assessed by paramedics for minor smoke inhalation but did not require further hospital treatment.

burned to death fire fire fighters housefire

Just In

    This NZ gym is taking over UFC

    This NZ gym is taking over UFC
    • 11th Dec 2019 10:15 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE UPDATE: Firefighters work tirelessly on five blazes

        premium_icon FIRE UPDATE: Firefighters work tirelessly on five blazes

        News FIRE crews worked tirelessly on five fires in the region yesterday.

        ‘Black market will flourish’: Fisherman’s quota concerns

        premium_icon ‘Black market will flourish’: Fisherman’s quota concerns

        News A COMMERCIAL fisherman is concerned the black market for black jewfish will thrive...

        Support for ‘young contemporary’ veterans

        premium_icon Support for ‘young contemporary’ veterans

        News Ex-serviceman Jon Felton is looking for local veterans interested in being part of...

        Third bin? All options explored in waste strategy

        premium_icon Third bin? All options explored in waste strategy

        News It’s no trash talk - a third kerbside bin for food and garden organics is among the...