Shooting in Gould Street Kirwan. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Crime

Home shot at for second time in a week

by KATE BANVILLE
11th Aug 2019 11:31 AM
GUNSHOTS have been fired at the same Kirwan home for the second time in less than a week.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed no one was injured in the shooting at the Gould St property, which was targeted in a similar drive by shooting late on Monday night last week.

The latest shooting happened about 7.45pm on Saturday night.

"At 7.45pm officers attended a Gould St family home after residence contacted police in relation to shots being fired at their car," police said.

"As they pulled into the driveway, a vehicle pulled up behind them and fired a number of shots into the rear of their LandCruiser."

Police are appealing for anyone in the local area who noticed any suspicious activity, or who may have CCTV or dashcam vision to contact them.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are continuing.

The Townsville Criminal Investigative Branch are investigating.

crime shooting shots fired townsville

