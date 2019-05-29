'Home on a Hill' draws interstate interest

"The Cove Retreat" on Round Hill has been listed for sale.

"The Cove Retreat" on Round Hill has been listed for sale. realestate.com.au

ONE OF Agnes Water's most exclusive properties has gone on the market and is already attracting interest from interstate.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, three-storey home high on a hill sits on eight acres - providing 270-degree views across mountain ranges and the Coral Sea.

The home is expected to generate interest from down south. PRD Nationwide experiencing about 20 per cent of southern buyers to the region.

PRD Nationwide's Gordon Christian says the home's biggest selling point is it's rare position perched on the side of Round Hill National Park.

The agent has already had an inquiry from Melbourne.

"We don't see a lot of homes built to this calibre, and its on a particularly fairly rare north facing spot,” he said.

"I think there's opportunity for life-stylers but it's also good the ability to run an air bnb service.

"You've got some space, some privacy and the views are absolutely extraordinary.”

It features building natural materials including limestone, natural timbers and landscaped gardens and walking trails, along with it's own private caretakers quarters.

The property does not have a listing price but Mr Christian said he would expect buyers in this bracket would know what they were looking for.