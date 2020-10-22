Home of beloved Queensland ice-cream brand up for sale

The Weis processing factory on Ruthven St in North Toowoomba has been listed for sale through Ray White and CBRE.

It comes several months after parent company Unilever announced it would wind down the product and shut the site by the end of the year.

The factory itself includes more than 4800 sqm of processing facilities and coldroom storage, but the offer includes 27,000 sqm of land.

FOR SALE: The Weis factory in North Toowoomba has hit the market through an expressions of interest campaign.

Ray White commercial agent, Brian Hodges, said while it was possible to redevelop the site, he expected another food manufacturer or distributor to make use of the existing building.

"I see someone using the cold rooms and the infrastructure," he said.

"There's a lot of room for expansion and redevelopment, but I don't see people knocking that down.

"It will be organisations looking for cold storage, so it's really for the food industry, whether that's a distributor or manufacturer."

Weis factory director Keith Head outside the manufacturing facility in Toowoomba as Unilever continue to wind down local production in the eventual move to New South Wales. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Mr Hodges said the site's future as a food distributer was boosted by its proximity to the Toowoomba Bypass.

"This will have direct access to the bypass (via Griffiths St), and I see it as a real benefit for the site," he said.

"I think it's got great potential."

The expressions of interest campaign ends on November 25.

For more information, check out the online listing or ring Brian Hodges on 0419 355 394 or Peter Turnbull on 0417 603 195.

