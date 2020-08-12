Menu
COURT: A man accused of a violent home invasion has been remanded in custody.
Home invasion accused remanded in custody

liana walker
12th Aug 2020 11:29 AM
A MAN accused of a violent home invasion will spend the next two months in custody while he awaits his next court appearance.

The 30-year-old had his matters mentioned in Gladstone Magistrates Court this morning.

He is charged with 15 offences including depravation of liberty, armed robbery in company and grievous bodily harm.

He was not required to enter a plea and did not apply for bail.

The man has been isolated in custody and is awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

His matters were adjourned until October 26.

