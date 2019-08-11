Home final on the line for Lions

The Lions suffered stage fright when the lost to the Magpies in Round 5. Picture: Getty Images

The Lions suffered stage fright when the lost to the Magpies in Round 5. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane has more than just quality opponents to overcome in the next two weeks if they wish to finish in the top two - they also have an occasion and venue to come to grips with.

Brisbane plays Geelong and Richmond to finish the home and away season in matches that will shape the make-up of the top four.

Coach Chris Fagan knows in addition to top class opposition, there are other factors the bigger clubs are more familiar with that his side must learn to deal with.

The Lions have only had the one Gabba sell-out this season - the Easter Thursday blockbuster against Collingwood.

The Magpies are a premiership contender and were in hot form at that stage of the season and there was no shame in a loss.

But it was also a rare free-to-air game and with the eyes of the footy world on them, the Lions were overwhelmed.

The MCG, where they meet the Tigers in Round 23, also presents a hurdle.

Their only appearance at the home of footy last year, in their previous clash with the Tigers, ended with a 93-point drubbing.

Dayne Zorko and Allen Christensen gang tackle Gold Coast’s Caleb Graham on Saturday night. Picture: AAP

Brisbane is a far different proposition this year but even this season's visit, in Round 4 where they went in unbeaten, ended in a 47-point loss to the Bombers.

Brisbane know on both occasions stage fright was a factor.

However Fagan says his players are better equipped now.

"I think so, it was invaluable the Collingwood experience,'' he said.

"We all sat down and talked about the pros and cons of that one and we learnt a lot as a footy club.

"That is all part of it, some of these clubs get to play those sorts of games all the time and for us it has been rare, so to get that experience early in the year was great.

"I'm pretty sure it will stand us in good stead for next week.''

Charlie Cameron is tackled by Scott Pendlebury during the Lions’ loss to Collingwood in Round 5. Picture: Getty Images

The Lions beat reigning premiers West Coast in Round 1, have taken care of GWS and Port Adelaide on their home decks and have accounted for fellow finals aspirants Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs.

But the next two weeks shape as their toughest matches of the season.

"It will be interesting to see how we go because it has been a long time since we've played Geelong and a long time since we've played Richmond,'' Fagan said.

"So we will definitely embrace that challenge, it will give us some good feedback as to where we are really at.

"We will look forward to it, we know no matter what playing against those teams you learn something and you become better for the experience.''