Home destroyed by fire removed three months later

CURTAIN CALL: All that remains of the house in Harbour Tce is a pile of rubble. Mike Richards GLA300518DEML

A GLADSTONE home that was destroyed by fire in early February has been demolished.

An excavator was brought in from Maryborough to demolish the old Queenslander yesterday, after asbestos was removed from the premises on Tuesday.

A nearby resident said he was happy the house was being removed, saying the tin roof had been flapping in the breeze, causing noise and he was concerned about possible asbestos risk.

The house on Harbour Tce burnt down on February 4.