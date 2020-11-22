Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone green P-plater was caught drink-driving after consuming home brew.
A Gladstone green P-plater was caught drink-driving after consuming home brew.
Crime

Home brew puts P-plater over limit

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
20th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE P-plater was caught over the limit after drinking home brew.

Tyla Katarina Grant was intercepted on Hampton Dr, at 10.45pm on October 31, where she tested positive for drink-driving with a reading of 0.048.

Grant pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 17 to the offence.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the 21-year-old had been at home drinking home brew but perhaps had been at the pub at one point.

She said Grant didn’t realise home brew was stronger than normal alcohol.

Ms Ditchfield said the early childhood educator had received a message which said her father was in hospital, but despite her panic, she waited three hours before driving and hoped she would be fine.

Grant was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

R ead more drink-driving cases:

Was this drink-driver ‘crying crocodile tears’?

Night before drinks catch Gladstone driver out

Drink driver should have waited another hour

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Amazing advert’: New Gladstone podcast launches

        Premium Content ‘Amazing advert’: New Gladstone podcast launches

        News Trapped on Curtis Island with eight songs, which are you picking?

        Emergency crews responding to Mount Maria crash

        Premium Content Emergency crews responding to Mount Maria crash

        News The incident was described as ‘a single-vehicle motorbike’.

        Two patients hospitalised following Iveragh rollover

        Premium Content Two patients hospitalised following Iveragh rollover

        News Ambulance crews are yet to reach the scene of the rollover.

        FULL LIST: Council’s arts fund grant recipients named

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Council’s arts fund grant recipients named

        News Projects range from multimedia to an artist in residence.