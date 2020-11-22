Home brew puts P-plater over limit

A GLADSTONE P-plater was caught over the limit after drinking home brew.

Tyla Katarina Grant was intercepted on Hampton Dr, at 10.45pm on October 31, where she tested positive for drink-driving with a reading of 0.048.

Grant pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 17 to the offence.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the 21-year-old had been at home drinking home brew but perhaps had been at the pub at one point.

She said Grant didn’t realise home brew was stronger than normal alcohol.

Ms Ditchfield said the early childhood educator had received a message which said her father was in hospital, but despite her panic, she waited three hours before driving and hoped she would be fine.

Grant was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

