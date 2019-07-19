Menu
Health

Home brew leaves man critical at festival

by Sarah Matthews
19th Jul 2019 8:29 AM
A MAN is in a critical condition after reportedly drinking a large quantity of homemade alcohol at a music festival in the Simpson Desert last night.

Due to the remoteness of the location, The Royal Flying Doctor Service had to fly the man to Charleville hospital from the Big Red Bash festival near Birdsville around 10.30pm.

He was initially assessed by paramedics on-site and determined to be in a critical condition.

He is expected to be further transported to Brisbane.

More to come.

alcohol big red bash festival drinking editors picks home brew

