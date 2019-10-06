‘Home away from home’: New pet resort with a difference

ANIMAL FRIENDLY: Jaime Gothard, with her dogs Rosie and Dick, has opened a new pet resort at Captain Creek.

A RETIRED police officer has made a seachange to tourism hotspot Agnes Water where she has opened a pet resort with a difference.

Determined to offer a homely kennel service, Jaime Gothard has opened her 40 acre Captain Creek property to dogs for day care or holiday accommodation.

Named after her dogs Rosie and Dick, she said Rosie and Dick’s Pet Retreat would offer accommodation for up to 12 dogs at a time.

The qualified dog trainer said she wanted to offer a pet resort that was “a home away from home”.

It offers a shed which has large timber kennels for six dogs, and there is room for another six dogs in two sunrooms inside her home.

She said during the day the dogs roam the paddocks which also have trees for shade.

“I have not had one negative comment, every single person I’ve met has said we so desperately needed a kennel in this area,” she said.

In a bid to target tourists and offer convenience, Ms Gothard said she also offered half-day or full-day care.

“Anyone who wants to do a reef tour for the day or go out out to the national parks have nowhere to put their dogs, and some accommodation don’t allow you to leave your dogs for the day,” she said.

“We want to be a one-stop shop, we don’t want to say no to anyone.”

She said the only requirement is for your pet to have its C5 vaccination certificate.

Ms Gothard spent eight months researching potential locations for a dog kennel after she retired from the police force after 20 years.

“I did three to four trips to Western Australia and considered Margaret River, but it was too expensive for acreage,” she said.

She was looking at proximity to national parks and caravan parks and for a region that offered day tours including to the reef.

She also credited the Gladstone Regional Council, which provided information on kennel licensing.

Three weeks ago she moved from South Australia to Agnes Water and this week she officially opened her business.

“What we want to offer is a home away from home service, that’s the unique part about this business,” she siad.

“People want to know their dogs are getting treated like they would in their own home.”

Bookings are already filling up for the Christmas holiday period. For information visit Rosie & Dick’s Pet Retreat on Facebook or call 0450 612 860.