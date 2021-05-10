Menu
Crime

Cannabis grower tells says ‘God took care’ of plants

Dominic Elsome
by and Dominic Elsome
10th May 2021 7:54 PM
A South Burnett man told police divine intervention allowed him to grow a personal supply of drugs, but the same divine presence didn't keep him out of court.

Paul Gregory Conomos faced Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, May 10, facing four charges related to a search warrant executed at his Gordonbrook Dam caravan on April 14, 2020.

The 6o-year-old pleaded guilty to producing cannabis, possessing cannabis, possessing a bong, grinder and pipe, and obstructing police.

Police Prosecutor sergeant Pepe Gangemi said police executed the search warrant at Conomos' property at 10.30am, finding two cannabis plants, 288 grams of cannabis leaf and drug paraphernalia such as bongs and grinders.

Sergeant Gangemi told the court the drugs were a "six month supply" for personal use and that Conomos had an unusual belief about the plants.

"He said 'god has taken care of the plants, allowing them to grow'," sergeant Gangemi said.

The obstruction charge related to Conomos' conduct during the search.

"He was told not to move around - he was walking around, he came back into the caravan and basically forced one of the female officers out of the way by pushing her backwards," the sergeant said.

More significant charges resulting from the warrant had already been dealt with by the Kingaroy District Court, with his lawyer Jay Rose telling the court he was sentenced to six months imprisonment - wholly suspended for 18 months.

Ms Rose submitted that Conomos had pleaded guilty at an early stage, and that he had a tragic backstory that led to his offending.

"His difficulties started really in 1998 when he was in a horrific car accident with a truck travelling about 80km/h," Ms Rose said.

"He lost his family, his house, his horses and his mental health in that accident."

She told the court he was medicated for depression and anxiety, and since the search warrant was executed had gained a medical prescription for cannabis.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair fined Conomos $500 for all offences, referred to SPER.

Convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Holy smokes: Drug grower tells police 'God took care' of cannabis plants in caravan

