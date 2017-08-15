HOLY FOG: Gladstone Region, Rocky blanketed in mist

THE GLADSTONE region is blanketed in thick, grey fog this morning and it's not the only area misting up.

A heavy amount of fog has been forming throughout the Capricornia District since about 3am this morning from the Wide Bay Burnett Region all the way up to Rockhampton.

"The heavy fog will dissipate over the next few hours as the sun rises," a Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said.

MORE |

Butcher hits back at 'ill-informed councillor'

New coal-fired power station condemned as 'myth'

"It typically is at its worst in the early hours of the morning."

As the fog clears it will become low cloud cover at first, however the day is not expected to be overcast.

The spokeswoman said Gladstone Central can look forward to a top of 28 degrees today, with its low of 14 already in the rear view mirror.

Rockhampton and Biloeala's maximum will be a high of 30, according to BoM.

"It's an increasing trend and Gladstone's top this week is on Friday, with a maximum of 29 degrees," the spokeswoman said.