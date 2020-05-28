HOLY COW: Burnett art trail takes form

MONTO’S ART TRAIL: The murals painted on Newton St, Monto, as part of the Federal Government's Drought Communities Programme. Picture: Facebook

THE first stage of Monto's mural art trail has begun in breathtaking fashion, adding an extraordinary dimension to the country town.

Brisbane artists Travis Vinson (DRAPL) and Joel Fergie (The Zookeeper) began their work on Monto's art projects on earlier this month, painting two walls between Heilbronn's Mensland and Monto Cattle and Country.

The projects include the murals on Newton St, on the water tower, and the grain silos outside of Monto.

The walls have since been completed, with DRAPL hoping the town enjoys the art pieces paying tribute to their history in dairy.

"We tried to make it so the cow came off the wall, so we've stretched the image across," DRAPL said.

"So that way, it can grab viewers' attention as they drive past the murals."

The second image of a family admiring the Monto sunset was a culmination of several photos DRAPL had taken on his previous trips to the district.

Mayor Rachel Chambers and Cr Melinda Jones at the wall murals on Newton St, Monto. Picture: Facebook

With stage one completed, they will now begin designing their remaining projects in the coming weeks.

"We've been chatting with Monto Magic for nearly two years about these projects," he said.

"So now we want to come back to the town more often, talk to the locals, and get more ideas for the water tower and silo projects."

Both artists are looking to begin the water tower project in late July.

The Monto Magic Mural Art Trail was part of the Drought Communities Programme funding given to the North Burnett by the Federal Government.

Towns across the North Burnett will share in $1 million worth of projects chosen at community engagement sessions held earlier this year.

The art trail was voted as Monto's primary project, costing $120,000 overall.

Monto Magic Tourism and Action Group (MMTAG) project co-ordinator Mary Sharp said she was over the moon following the endorsement of the project by council.

"This project will be the icing on the cake to the successful bid for the Rural Aid beautification funding earlier in 2019," she said.

"We're excited to get started and show off our beautiful town."