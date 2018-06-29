Menu
the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service received a call to attend a 25 year old woman who had reportedly suffered a seizure and fallen on a sailing boat, further causing a head injury.
News

Holidaymaker airlifted from Lady Musgrave after seizure

Hannah Sbeghen
by
29th Jun 2018 9:52 AM

A HOLIDAYMAKER who suffered a seizure and knocked her head on a sailing boat at Lady Musgrave Island is recovering in Rockhampton Hospital.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service were called to the island yesterday at 3pm.

It is believed the 25-year-old South Australian woman and her partner were relaxing on a sailing vessel anchored off Lady Musgrave Island when the incident occurred.

The woman had to be carefully moved off the sailing vessel onto an aluminium tinny to get to the Island.

 

A Rescue 300 Doctor and Critical Care Paramedic assessed the woman before loading her onto the Rescue 300 helicopter.

The patient was flown in a stable condition for further treatment.

