27°
News

Holidayer spots croc 4m at Tannum Sands, trap set

A crocodile trap being launched at the Wild Cattle Creek boat ramp.
A crocodile trap being launched at the Wild Cattle Creek boat ramp. Aerial Media Gladstone
Chris Lees
by

A REPORTED 4m crocodile has been spotted at Colosseum Inlet near Tannum Sands.

Kim McKenzie said she and other people saw the crocodile on Saturday while they were holidaying at their fishing shack.

Ms McKenzie said her family has had a place there for about 70 years.

"That's the first time we've seen anything like that, so it was quite confronting," she said.

Ms McKenzie said her family had often been swimming and fishing in the area, so seeing the big reptile certainly made everyone think twice about getting in the water.

The Facebook page Aerial Media Gladstone said a parks officer was preparing to set a trap from Wild Cattle Creek.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection has been contacted for comment.

More to come.

Topics:  crocodile editors picks tannum sands

Gladstone Observer
Everything you need to know about Under The Trees festival

Everything you need to know about Under The Trees festival

From opening times to the rain "contingency plan" and how to get tickets, here is your guide to Tannum's festival this weekend.

The kids will love this new business

There will be plenty on offer at the store.

Get in the kids' good books at business opening tomorrow

SPIDERS ON THE MOVE: which ones you should look out for

WARNING: Natraspray owner Sheldon Cosford is helping Gladstone deal with the growing spider numbers.

The sudden influx of rain has brought more spiders into Gladstone.

SEAFOOD LOVERS: Prawns and crabs cleared of contagious disease

Queensland Government tests showed more than 4000 samples of crabs and prawns showed no signs of white spot disease.

Don't hold back when you're tucking into your prawns.

Local Partners