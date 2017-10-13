Holidayer spots croc 4m at Tannum Sands, trap set

A crocodile trap being launched at the Wild Cattle Creek boat ramp.

A REPORTED 4m crocodile has been spotted at Colosseum Inlet near Tannum Sands.

Kim McKenzie said she and other people saw the crocodile on Saturday while they were holidaying at their fishing shack.

Ms McKenzie said her family has had a place there for about 70 years.

"That's the first time we've seen anything like that, so it was quite confronting," she said.

Ms McKenzie said her family had often been swimming and fishing in the area, so seeing the big reptile certainly made everyone think twice about getting in the water.

The Facebook page Aerial Media Gladstone said a parks officer was preparing to set a trap from Wild Cattle Creek.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection has been contacted for comment.

More to come.