Holiday opening hours of shops and services in the region

WITH plenty of Gladstone business shutting their doors over the holiday period, we've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.

The full list, including entertainment and eateries, can be viewed online on The Observer's website.

OPENING HOURS

Gladstone Regional Council

Administration and Depots: Closed 5pm Christmas Eve to January 2.

Agnes Water RTC: Closed 4.30pm Christmas Eve to January 2.

Animal Pound Facility: Open 9am-6pm by appointment only on December 24, 27, 28 and 31. Closed December 25, 26, 29 and 30.

Benaraby Landfill and Transfer Stations: Landfill open Christmas Day 7am to 3pm, All transfer stations closed.

Boyne Tannum Community Centre: Closed 4.30pm Christmas Eve to January 2.

Cemeteries: Unavailable for services December 25, 26, 30 and January 1. Vehicle and pedestrian access available throughout the Christmas/New Year period.

Community Engagement Centre: Closed 5pm Christmas Eve to January 2.

Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre: Closed December 22 to January 6.

Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum: Closed 5pm December 24 to January 2.

Libraries (except Miriam Vale): Closed 5pm December 24 to January 2.

Miriam Vale Library: Closed 5pm December 21 to January 2.

Mt Larcom RTC: Open December 27 and 28 9am-1pm. Closed December 25, 26, 29, 30 and 31.

Tondoon Botanic Gardens: Closed Christmas Day.

Shopping centres

Stockland Gladstone: Open Christmas Eve until 6pm, closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 10am - 4pm

Supermarkets

Woolworths (all stores): Open Christmas Eve to 6pm, closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 9am - 6pm.

Coles (all stores): Open Christmas Eve to 6pm, closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 9am - 6pm.

Aldi (all stores): Open Christmas Eve to 6pm, closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 9am - 6pm.

Fordy's Spar Express Sun Valley: Open Christmas Eve to 8pm, open Christmas Day 6am - midday, open Boxing Day 5am - 8pm.

Spar Express New Auckland: Open Christmas Eve to 9pm, open Christmas Day 6am - 1pm, open Boxing Day 6am - 5pm.

Night Owl Gladstone: Open 6am - midnight each day.

Major retail stores

Autobarn: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 8.30am - 5.30pm.

Super Cheap Auto: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 8.30am - 5pm.

Dan Murphy's: Open Christmas Eve to 9pm, closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 10am - 7pm.

Target Country: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 9am - 5pm, permanently closing Saturday December 29.

Big W: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 9am - 5pm.

Kmart: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 9am - 6pm.

Bunnings: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 7am - 6pm.

Officeworks: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 10am - 4pm.

Harvey Norman: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 9am - 5pm.

Medical services

Harbour City Family Practice: Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Blooms the Chemist: Open Christmas Eve 8am-4pm, Closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Cafes and eateries

Light Box Espresso & Wine Bar: Closed from Sunday December 23 - January 8.

Coffee Club Grand Hotel Goondoon St: Open Christmas Eve 6am - 10am, Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 7am - 2pm.

Gladstone Yacht Club: Open Christmas Eve 11am-10pm, Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

RockSalt Gladstone: Open Christmas Eve, Lunch (bookings only) Christmas Day, closed Boxing Day.

RockSalt Tannum Sands: Closed from Christmas Eve to 8th January

Yaralla Sports Club: Bookings only Christmas Day lunch.

Queen's Hotel: Bookings only Christmas Day, Open Boxing Day 10am - midnight.

Reef Hotel: Bookings only Christmas Day

Grand Hotel Pub: Bookings only Christmas Day

Harvey Road Tavern: Bookings only Christmas Day, normal trading Boxing Day.

Miss India Gladstone: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day from 4pm

Fast Food

McDonalds Boyne Island: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day

Hungry Jacks: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day

Subway: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day

Entertainment

Lake Awoonga Boating & Leisure Hire: Open Christmas Day 10am - 4pm, Boxing Day 8am - 4pm

Gladstone Cinemas: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 8am - 9.30pm (check session times)

Civic Video Gladstone: Closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day 10am - 7pm