Subscribe
Holgate reveals new job at Australia Post rival

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
10th May 2021 9:18 AM
Ex-Australia Post boss Christine Holgate has taken the top job at one of her former company's major rivals.

Ms Holgate's new position as CEO of delivery company Toll Global Express was announced on Monday morning.

Ms Holgate resigned from Australia Post last year after it was revealed she gifted Cartier watches totalling $20,000 to staffers.

Former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate appears before a Senate inquiry in April. Picture: AAP
She said she is currently in mediation with Australia Post about her controversial departure, but would not discuss the details.

"(The mediation process) is still ongoing and I need to respect that if it is okay and let it run the course," she said on 2GB.

Earlier on Monday morning, she told Channel 9 it was easy to take the new job.

"It was a big decision you know, but its not a hard decision," she said.

"It is doing something I absolutely love which is growing a business."

Christine Holgate has accepted a job as CEO at delivery company Toll Global Express. Picture: John Feder/The Australian.
Ms Holgate quit as Australia Post chief executive officer after revelations senior executives had been given expensive Cartier watches, but has since been cleared of misleading or misusing taxpayer funds.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison in October declared the watches "disgraceful" and said Ms Holgate had been instructed to stand aside.

 

 

Ms Holgate said she did not know why the Prime Minister made that intervention, but said it made her position untenable.

"The simple truth is, I was pulled out of my job. I was humiliated and driven to despair. I was thrown under the bus … But I'm still here," she said last month.

Ms Holgate came to Australia Post after a highly successful nine-year stint at vitamins company Blackmores, where she oversaw a ten-fold increase in share price to above $200. The company's shares are now trading around $82.81 - four years after her departure.

 

Originally published as Holgate reveals new job at Australia Post rival

