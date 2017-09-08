HOLEY MOLY: Exciting new family activity coming to town

A supplied undated image obtained Monday, Feb. 26, 2012 of Mini-golf aboard superliner Radiance of the Seas. (AAP Image/Royal Caribbean) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

GET excited everyone, mini golf is coming to Tannum Sands.

The Tannum Fitness Centre is building a nine-hole mini golf course and is hoping it will be open in time for the September school holidays.

Owner Trish Etherton said the centre decided they needed something new in the centre.

"We wanted to get something else here. We try to have a lot of diversity here," she said.

"I mentioned it to a few people and they said 'that's a great idea.'"

Ms Etherton said it was a great activity for families.

Still unsure if the course will be ready in time for the school holidays, Ms Etherton said she was optimistic.