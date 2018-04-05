Holey moly! Donut King Gladstone launches hybrid doughnut

BECAUSE regular doughnuts are so last year, Donut King Gladstone Stockland has announced their new hybrid doughnut flavour, which combines a stimulating energy drink with deep-fried sugary dough.

The new V Donut delivers the energy of Guarana in a classic Berliner doughnut coated in green sugar crystals and filled with gooey, Guarana-spiked filling.

To find out what the exotic-looking combo tasted like, we sent our very own journalist Greg Bray out for a bite.

Donut King's V Donut has launched in Gladstone Stockland. Sarah Steger

He said while he'd never had a V Energy drink before, he'd heard a lot of positive comments from his younger mates.

"It tasted sort of like sour marmalade," Greg said.

"I would recommend it to younger people ... it's a good blend of sweet and sour, although not a sickly sort of sweet."

Donut King's V Energy hybrid doughnut launched: The V Energy Donut is the first doughnut and Guarana fusion in Australia, a Donut King Gladstone Stockland spokesperson said.

Thanks to the holey treat, Greg's palate for adventure has been satisfied once more.

And, for now, he'll be sticking to his favourite flavour of doughnuts - plain.

But if you're in search of a sprinkly snack frosted with sugary ingredients, the V Donut is worth sinking your teeth into.

Just make sure to have a napkin at the ready... That gooey green filling oozes out pretty quickly.