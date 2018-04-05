Menu
Donut King's V Donut has launched in Gladstone Stockland.
Donut King's V Donut has launched in Gladstone Stockland. Sarah Steger
Holey moly! Donut King Gladstone launches hybrid doughnut

Sarah Steger
by
5th Apr 2018 12:12 PM

BECAUSE regular doughnuts are so last year, Donut King Gladstone Stockland has announced their new hybrid doughnut flavour, which combines a stimulating energy drink with deep-fried sugary dough.

The new V Donut delivers the energy of Guarana in a classic Berliner doughnut coated in green sugar crystals and filled with gooey, Guarana-spiked filling.

To find out what the exotic-looking combo tasted like, we sent our very own journalist Greg Bray out for a bite.

He said while he'd never had a V Energy drink before, he'd heard a lot of positive comments from his younger mates.

"It tasted sort of like sour marmalade," Greg said.

"I would recommend it to younger people ... it's a good blend of sweet and sour, although not a sickly sort of sweet."

Thanks to the holey treat, Greg's palate for adventure has been satisfied once more.

And, for now, he'll be sticking to his favourite flavour of doughnuts - plain.

But if you're in search of a sprinkly snack frosted with sugary ingredients, the V Donut is worth sinking your teeth into.

Just make sure to have a napkin at the ready... That gooey green filling oozes out pretty quickly.

Gladstone Observer
