'Holden' on to the hard-working all-rounder

ME AND MY BOAT: Brad Anderson's wife Tracey Anderson with daughters Jocelyn and Lauren in front of his 650 Offshore CC, which was built in Coomera.

ME AND MY BOAT: Brad Anderson's wife Tracey Anderson with daughters Jocelyn and Lauren in front of his 650 Offshore CC, which was built in Coomera. Contributed

BRAD Anderson's boat is a true allrounder - he uses it to fish and crab and as a taxi occasionally.

"I've killed a lot of fish in it over the years,” he said.

"Fishing, crabbing and spear-fishing all over the region.

"But it's also used as a taxi to our place on Facing Island and we often go out for a swim and a picnic at a lovely spot off Erskine Reef.”

Brad's owned the 6.5m Quintrex since 2005 and tradition played a big part in his selection.

"The reason I went for a Quintrex was because Dad had owned a few over the years,” he said.

"They were very good sea boats, and you stay dry because they don't throw a lot of spray.

"I bought this one in Gladstone, but it was built in Coomera by Telwater who exclusively build Quintrex and Stacer boats.

"I think back then they had something like 70 per cent of the tinnie market.

"But you couldn't just walk in and pick one of these up, they were built to order.”

He said the other factor for buying the big tinnie was it's robustness.

"It can take the sort of punishment that could damage a fibreglass boat,” Brad said.

Me and my boat: Brad Anderson Contributed

"The bottom plate is 5mm thick so if I run it up on the beach or it bumps bottom on the concrete boat ramp it doesn't matter.

"I reckon I've jumped it on a handful of occasions across the Boyne River bar when it's a bit rough.

"But once you've committed to crossing it, there's no turning back.”

The vessel is powered by a Yamaha 200 4-stroke which is meticulously maintained.

"I always get it serviced every 100 hours,” Brad said.

"The range I run is from the gutters off Cape Capricorn to the bottom of the Bunker Group, Fitzroy and Lamont Reefs, and Sykes Reef beyond Heron Island.

"When you're going a long way out you want to make sure you're going to get back.”

These days Brad is more of a shallow water fisherman.

"I've fished the deep water up to a couple of hundred metres down,” he said.

"That really tests your back and shoulders, because it's a long way to pull a sinker up.

"It's definitely much easier fishing in 20 metres of water.

"Quite regularly I'll drop a hand-line over the side, I don't know why, but for some reason I reckon I catch more fish off a hand-line than a rod.”

What would Brad's dream boat be?

"Honestly, I'd get the same boat in a 10 metre version,” he said. "But I don't think Quintrex have any plans to build one of those.

"So for now I'll hold-on to this one.”