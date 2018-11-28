Holden driving Santos GLNG Mayor's Carols

'TIS THE SEASON: Pirtek Gladstone franchisee Gary Kamp and assistant operations manager Jodie Stirrat with 4CC breakfast presenter Michael J. Bailey, 4CC promotions co-ordinator Mel Foster and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, who are all looking forward to the 2018 Santos GLNG Mayor's Carols presented by 4CC on Friday, December 7.

EACH year it grows larger and the 2018 Santos GLNG Mayor's Carols presented by 4CC won't be any exception as the event expands.

This year's Mayor's Carols will take place from 5.30-9pm on Friday, December 7, at the GPC Marina Parklands and will feature special guest Mark Holden.

Holden (pictured below) made his name as a pop star in the 1970s but his fame rose further when he appeared as a judge on Australian Idol from 2003-07.

The I Wanna Make You My Lady singer spends more time in court than on stage these days after becoming a barrister in 2009.

Holden will perform songs on the night while supporting hosts Aaron Stevens and Mel Foster from radio station 4CC.

Ms Foster hopes the addition of rides to the 2018 event will attract a wider audience.

"We've gone from our traditional carols after changing it last year to add the Surfing Santa and now we're expanding into amusement rides," she said.

"Pirtek have come on board with the Pirtek Prize and Fun Zone. We've got more prizes, more rides, more food which will cater to more age groups.

"We've extended the program by half an hour to cater for all the prizes we've got to give away."

TOUCHDOWN: Mark Holden will appear at the 2018 Santos GLNG Mayor's Carols Presented by 4CC. Contributed

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher will be sponsoring Holden's appearance, like he did last year when former Young Talent Time host Johnny Young was a special guest.

"We saw the success of last year's host Johnny Young and the community really engaged with that," Mr Butcher said.

"(Holden) has been big on the entertainment scene in Australia for a long time so it's great to be involved with it."

Pirtek Gladstone centre manager Gary Kamp said he was proud for his business to be involved as a major sponsor.

"I've been here for nine years and the community has done a lot for us and we've decided this is a very good opportunity to try give something back," Mr Kamp said.

"We've been involved in smaller things but this is one of the biggest we've done and it's just as a thank you and to get involved with the families and the kids."

Mr Kamp said another reason why Pirtek Gladstone wanted to hop on board as a major sponsor was to get its name out to more people in the community despite having a presence in the region for 20 years.

"Still after all these years there's people still coming in saying they didn't know a Pirtek was in town," he said.

"There's people that don't know we've moved from Beckinsale St and that was nine years ago."

Pirtek Gladstone is located on Morgan St.