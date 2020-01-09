Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Woman Dumps Fish in Tank
Offbeat

Hold my fish: Mum dumps pet in deep water

Shayla Bulloch
9th Jan 2020 2:51 PM | Updated: 3:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BIZARRE footage has emerged of a woman dumping an unwanted fish into a tank at a Maroochydore pet store that's left staff baffled.

PETstock Maroochydore employee Hannah Johnson said they noticed an extra fish swimming in one of their tanks and found the answer to their questions when they checked their CCTV.

A woman can be seen acting suspiciously near a fish tank before pulling out a goldfish from a travel mug and putting it into a tank.

She checks to make sure the fish is swimming happily before grabbing an item and heading out of the camera view.

Ms Johnson said the woman was "pacing" up and down the isles before she said goodbye to her fish.

The woman left the store with her two children a short time later.

"Nobody noticed her doing it and we walked past and thought 'where did that come from'?" Ms Johnson said.

She said nothing quite as fishy had happened in their store before.

The fish was now living happily in a private pond and was not for sale.

fishtank goldfish pet shop petstock
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics say girl’s leg was seriously cut in shark attack

        premium_icon Paramedics say girl’s leg was seriously cut in shark attack

        Health A GIRL is recovering in the Bundaberg Base Hospital, after she was bitten by a shark on North West Island.

        INSIDE: Ally Fashion opens doors

        premium_icon INSIDE: Ally Fashion opens doors

        News THE doors opened at 9am and by 9.15am Gladstone’s brand new Ally Fashion store was...

        UPDATE: 7-year-old treated in hospital for shark bite injury

        premium_icon UPDATE: 7-year-old treated in hospital for shark bite injury

        Environment Girl bitten by shark suffers injury to foot and ankle.

        Bulk-billing clinic is on the move

        premium_icon Bulk-billing clinic is on the move

        News The practice will close on Tuesday before reopening in their new space on January...

        • 9th Jan 2020 2:30 PM