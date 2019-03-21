Hogan throws support behind AFLW star

Tayla Harris of the Blues looks upfield during the Round 6 AFLW match between the Carlton Blue and the Brisbane Lions at Ikon Park in Melbourne, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (AAP Image/Daniel Pockett) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

AUSSIE RULES: Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan has put his unabashed support behind beleaguered AFLW star Tayla Harris.

Harris was the target of unrelenting online abuse earlier this week after a photo of her in action for Carlton was attacked by online 'trolls'.

The post, which was put up by broadcaster Channel 7, was then removed which caused further outrage from the sporting community for giving in to the abuse.

The broadcaster made an immediate backflip on the decision, reposting the photo in all of its glory.

The photo in question of Carlton AFLW star Tayla Harris which caused unwanted online controversy this week. Michael Willson/AFL Media

It was a decision which pleased Hogan who has been a proud supporter of womens aussie rules in the Northern Rivers through the Lismore Swans and burgeoning Grafton Tigers squad.

"(I am) glad Channel 7 apologised and reposted this photo of Tayla Harris kicking a great goal on the weekend," Hogan said.

"Taking it down sent the wrong message to our daughters and sisters. I post this photo proudly promoting women in sport."

The rise of women in AFL has nnot been missed on the North Coast with severl of our young stars aiming to make the step up to the top flight.

Yamba-born forward Brianna McFarlane was picked up by the Brisbane Lions during the AFLW draft last year before a shoulder reconstruction dashed the young hopeful of her rookie season.

Grafton Tigers juniors Lily Doyle and Georgia Breward are also on the cusp of AFLW selection, while the club will enter the North Coast AFL senior womens ranks for the first time this season.