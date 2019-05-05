Menu
PRETTY IN PINK: David 'The Barefoot Fisherman' Hodge floating proudly on an inflatable flamingo for the junior lure throwing competition at the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp.
Hodgie looks pretty on a pink flamingo

MATT HARRIS
5th May 2019 5:00 AM
HE RUNS a risk every time he takes his shoes off, but The Barefoot Fisherman David Hodge wasn't too sure what he was getting himself into during the junior lure throwing competition at HookUp yesterday.

Perched precariously on top of an inflatable pink flamingo and being towed by the Gladstone Water Police, Hodgie looked back at the Bray Park jetty to a long line of junior anglers ready to aim up at him.

Despite having to deal with some very accurate lure throwing, Hodgie came away dry and unscathed.

"No pink flamingo bits got hurt... I got a couple in the back but they were only soft rubbery things and the kids aren't out there to hurt anyone or do anything nasty," he said.

"It's all great fun for them and over the last 12 years just about every kid who has walked past me I've thrown a casting plug at so it was their chance for revenge."

 

ACCURATE: James Macgregor tries his luck at hitting David Hodge in the junior lure throwing competition.
The Townsville-based fishing celebrity said his flamingo experience was a first.

"They reckon each new experience is worth having so I've done that - it was good fun," Hodgie said.

"It was better than I thought and everything I've heard about the pink flamingoes they tend to buck you off but that one was pretty good.

"It had big booms on the side of it - I've got all the balance of a pool cue on its tip so I tend to fall over."

 

David 'The Barefoot Fisherman' Hodge with his inflatable flamingo for the junior lure throwing competition.
Hodgie said he was impressed with the accuracy and technique of the juniors participating in the competition.

"It was surprising actually. A lot of the kids were dead in line but it was a distance thing," he said.

"Because we weren't at one set distance they'd just get their eye in and then we'd change the distance because of the wind or current.

"That probably saved me quite a bit but you knew which of the kids was going to hit.

"These kids have done a lot of fishing because they've got complete control over it and that's when you start to get really worried."

Juniors looking for another opportunity to aim up at Hodgie have a chance today at 1.30pm.

"I know what to expect now - I've got my flamingo tame."

