Hodges on board for NAIDOC, with healthy message focus

AMAZINGLY talented sportsmen and women are often associated with indigenous Australians.

So it was apt that rugby league royalty Justin Hodges was at yesterday's NAIDOC Week Deadly Choices Day.

The day was about celebrating indigenous culture and promoting healthy living.

Hodges said NAIDOC Week was important in bringing people together to share experiences and their individual cultures.

Co-organiser Kirrie Machen said it was amazing having Hodges at the event.

"I think it's a really big thing for the community to have someone like Justin Hodges come down,” she said. "He's a Deadly Choices ambassador, so obviously he puts all the things we teach and educate our youth about into practise.

"It was good to have him come down and talk to the Gladstone region and tell them what he's done to be so successful.”

Groups like Roseberry Community Service and headspace were showcasing their services at the event.

What's on:

Today:

- NAIDOC March from 9am at Anzac park

- QGC Family Day from 11am-3pm at Marina stage area - traditional games, live music, jumping castles, face painting.

- There will be a lunch at noon at the marina

- Open mic/culture night from 6-10pm at Crow Street Creative. Free entry, bring your guitars and talent

Tomorrow:

- NAIDOC Ball from 6pm to late at Yaralla Sports Club