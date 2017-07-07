26°
News

Hodges on board for NAIDOC, with healthy message focus

Chris Lees | 7th Jul 2017 4:30 AM
Shaun Hobson, Justin Hodges, Shwyn, 1, and Bryce Hobson, 15.
Shaun Hobson, Justin Hodges, Shwyn, 1, and Bryce Hobson, 15. Mike Richards GLA060717NAID

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AMAZINGLY talented sportsmen and women are often associated with indigenous Australians.

So it was apt that rugby league royalty Justin Hodges was at yesterday's NAIDOC Week Deadly Choices Day.

The day was about celebrating indigenous culture and promoting healthy living.

Hodges said NAIDOC Week was important in bringing people together to share experiences and their individual cultures.

Co-organiser Kirrie Machen said it was amazing having Hodges at the event.

"I think it's a really big thing for the community to have someone like Justin Hodges come down,” she said. "He's a Deadly Choices ambassador, so obviously he puts all the things we teach and educate our youth about into practise.

"It was good to have him come down and talk to the Gladstone region and tell them what he's done to be so successful.”

Groups like Roseberry Community Service and headspace were showcasing their services at the event.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

What's on:

Today:

- NAIDOC March from 9am at Anzac park

- QGC Family Day from 11am-3pm at Marina stage area - traditional games, live music, jumping castles, face painting.

- There will be a lunch at noon at the marina

- Open mic/culture night from 6-10pm at Crow Street Creative. Free entry, bring your guitars and talent

Tomorrow:

- NAIDOC Ball from 6pm to late at Yaralla Sports Club

Gladstone Observer
BREAKING: Police, dog squad chase young male on run through city

BREAKING: Police, dog squad chase young male on run through...

Police have chased a young male after he fled the NightOwl on foot for smashing a shop window

New tool to stop illegal fishing off coast

A Vietnamese fishing vessel and its crew of 15 men suspected of illegally fishing near Saumarez reef in the Coral Sea Commonwealth Marine Reserve was apprehended earlier this year.

CSIRO development could help drop numbers

Public auction at Yarwun, machinery and tools on sale

Tomkins is having a public auction at 9 Flynn Rd Yarwun on Saturday as the small acreage is being sold.

Tomkins public auction on Saturday has a mountain of tools on offer

Gladstone police officer punched in face three times, bitten, spit on, verbally abused

A woman will face court after resisting arrest and allegedly punching and biting police officers

Woman to face court after allegedly punching and biting police officers

Local Partners

REVEALED: Which clubs grabbed a share of gambling funds

A total of 13 Gladstone region community organisations will receive grants of up to $35k after a number of applications for funding were approved

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

'Today we right the wrong': NAIDOC Week kicks off

NAIDOC Week has kicked off with a flag-raising ceremony at the Gladstone Regional Council chambers.

NAIDOC week's big start: The 'flag will be put up every single day'

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Nine confirms: McLeod's Daughters reunion is possible

CHANNEL Nine has confirmed it is looking at a reboot of beloved Aussie drama McLeod’s Daughters.

THINGS TO DO: Tructor Bash on this weekend and more

GOOD FUN: Brett Smith at last year's Turkey Beach Tructor Bash. It's back tomorrow.

Plenty on this weekend

Seinfeld: What you never knew about the hit show

Cast of Seinfeld: Michael Richards (Kramer), Jason Alexander (George), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine) and Jerry Seinfeld.

How much did Jerry turn down for one more season?

Opera House seen in a new light

FRESH TRADITION: The sails of the Sydney Opera House are illuminated by the Badu Gili: Water Light animation.

20 years after Lin Onus's death, his work adorns Sydney Opera House

$6 movie tickets? There's now an app for that

Movie app gets cheap tickets.

App fills empty cinemas by offering cheap tickets

What does it take to make it on to Australian Ninja Warrior?

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

New series introduces viewers to popular sports challenge.

Living life in the fast lane

Fox Sports presenter Jess Yates. Supplied by Foxtel.

Fox Sport presenter Jess Yates is revved up for more Supercar action

SPACIOUS, EXECUTIVE, FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE

Unit 5/34 Marten Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 2 1 $170,000

This magnificent two-storey townhouse, situated in the fully gated and secured "Central on Marten" complex is the perfect addition to your property...

Why Pay Rent - Get Into The Property Market Now!

5 Gum Court, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 1 NOW $159,000

If you want to make the most of the current market conditions and secure yourself a neat & tidy home at a very affordable price then you need to Act Now..! This...

Looking For A Beach-side Getaway..!

5/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $105,000

We are delighted to introduce Apartment 5 located at "Beach Breeze Apartments" to the current property market. The apartment is conveniently positioned near...

CBD LOCATION......TRANQUIL.....HARBOUR VIEWS......

205 Goondoon Street, Gladstone South 4680

House 4 2 2 $480,000

Situated in the heart of the CBD this magnificent Queenslander style executive home comes complete with harbour views right around to the Mt Larcom range, being...

Attention Investors - Unit with Position - Capital Growth Potential

6/10 View Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 1 $63,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 6 /10 View Street For Sale This unit has been recently fully renovated, is tastefully furnished and set in...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $319,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

A slice of Central Queensland Paradise!

382 Calliope River Road, West Stowe 4680

7 2 2 $795,000

Only a short drive from the city of Gladstone this 125 acre lifestyle property is truly a slice of Central Queensland paradise. This stunning property is...

LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING...BE QUICK AS IT WON&#39;T LAST AT THIS PRICE

4 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $249,000

Nestled in a cul-de-sac in New Auckland is this rendered 4 bedroom home surrounded by established homes and would ideally suit a young couple looking to get into...

IT&#39;S QUAINT AND IN A PRIME LOCATION!

7 Cooloola Close, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

At the top of Cooloola Close off Lamington Drive, this home has something that will impress and that is the deck! It stretches across the full length of the home...

HOME SWEET HOME

73 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $170,000

This property, positioned at the top and very end of Beak Street overlooks the estate of Vantage. This very end of Beak Street provides a fairly quiet street...

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Open for inspection homes July 6-12

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Huge luxury Coast home going to auction

Landmark three-storey home in a class of its own

Sneak peak into multi-million dollar home

LUXURY: This home on Fingerfield Rd, Baffle Creek, is selling for $2.15 million. INSET: The view is pretty amazing.

Amazing and 'rare' Baffle Creek home for sale

REVEALED: Abandoned Cap Coast island resort finally for sale

Stunning views from Wild Duck Island.

Foreign investors eyeing off Capricorn Coast island with resort plan

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!