Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IT’S BACK: Gladstone Sparks’ Tori Fodriga and Gladstone South player Ashleigh Marks in the A1 hockey women's preliminary final last year. PICTURE: Jessica Perkins
IT’S BACK: Gladstone Sparks’ Tori Fodriga and Gladstone South player Ashleigh Marks in the A1 hockey women's preliminary final last year. PICTURE: Jessica Perkins
Sport

Hockey to start up next month

NICK KOSSATCH
9th Jun 2020 9:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOCKEY: The clicking of sticks and smacking of balls will swing into gear at the Rigby Park Hockey Fields next week.

Training will resume ahead of a season start of a 10-round series on July 11.

Gladstone Hockey Association administrator Deb Creighton said it took a lot of hard work from a number of club representatives.

“The GHA board have been working closely with our club branch managers through all this which has made the process a lot easier,” she said.

Meteors, Sparks, Gladstone Souths and Yaralla will all have their own training nights from this Monday.

Training will be under stage two COVID-19-preventio protocols which includes a 20-person limit at the one time in the facility, 45-minute training sessions, 10 minutes to clean the facility and five minutes for the next team or club to train.

“I have been part of the Hockey Queensland working group with other association delegates as well which has enabled all associations to be well informed with the assistance and support of Hockey Queensland,” Creighton said.

She said surveys was sent out to all club members so that a draft format could be put in place to indicate how the season would look like.

GHA also received a financial boost with a $5000 windfall from the Gladstone Regional Council Rise Up Fund.

RELATED STORY: Masters hope to dish out stick and Maroon pride on the line

RELATED STORY: Standstill continues for Gladstone hockey

coronavirusgladstone gladstone souths hockey hockey queensland news meteors hockey sparks hockey club yaralla hockey
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Damage claims in double figures from Gladstone-Benaraby Rd

        premium_icon Damage claims in double figures from Gladstone-Benaraby Rd

        News Driver complaints centre on loose stones on the road flying up and chipping windscreens.

        HOLY DAY HORROR: Man attacks partner in front of kids

        premium_icon HOLY DAY HORROR: Man attacks partner in front of kids

        Crime The man used a knife during the offence, a court was told.

        IN COURT: 40 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 40 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        • 9th Jun 2020 8:03 AM
        Driver trapped after cattle truck jacknifes

        premium_icon Driver trapped after cattle truck jacknifes

        News Driver and passenger were trapped for almost 90 minutes