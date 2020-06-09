Hockey to start up next month

IT’S BACK: Gladstone Sparks’ Tori Fodriga and Gladstone South player Ashleigh Marks in the A1 hockey women's preliminary final last year. PICTURE: Jessica Perkins

IT’S BACK: Gladstone Sparks’ Tori Fodriga and Gladstone South player Ashleigh Marks in the A1 hockey women's preliminary final last year. PICTURE: Jessica Perkins

HOCKEY: The clicking of sticks and smacking of balls will swing into gear at the Rigby Park Hockey Fields next week.

Training will resume ahead of a season start of a 10-round series on July 11.

Gladstone Hockey Association administrator Deb Creighton said it took a lot of hard work from a number of club representatives.

“The GHA board have been working closely with our club branch managers through all this which has made the process a lot easier,” she said.

Meteors, Sparks, Gladstone Souths and Yaralla will all have their own training nights from this Monday.

Training will be under stage two COVID-19-preventio protocols which includes a 20-person limit at the one time in the facility, 45-minute training sessions, 10 minutes to clean the facility and five minutes for the next team or club to train.

“I have been part of the Hockey Queensland working group with other association delegates as well which has enabled all associations to be well informed with the assistance and support of Hockey Queensland,” Creighton said.

She said surveys was sent out to all club members so that a draft format could be put in place to indicate how the season would look like.

GHA also received a financial boost with a $5000 windfall from the Gladstone Regional Council Rise Up Fund.

