HOCKEY LIVESTREAM: Rep spots on the line

Regionals players would be playing for a position in the Queensland Country representative side bound for the national when the Hockey Queensland Championships were played in Toowoomba over this long weekend.

We will livestream matches on Saturday (from 8am), Sunday (from 9am) and Monday (from 7.30am).

More than 30 matches will be livestreamed.

Subscribe to watch all the action live, plus match replays while unlocking access to the best News sites across Australia.

Competing teams: Women, Pool A: Toowoomba 1, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Townsville, Toowoomba 2; Pool B: Tweed Border, Ipswich, Gladstone, Gold Coast.

Men: Pool A: Mackay, Ipswich, Gold Coast, Townsville, Brisbane; Pool B: Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba 2, Rockhampton, Fraser Coast, Toowoomba 1.

The Brisbane Blaze celebrate in 2019. (AAP Image/Scott Barbour)

Following the state championships, selectors will name a men's and women's team to compete in August in Albury, Western Australia.

Aside from the lure of Queensland Country selection, Regional Hockey Manager, Toowoomba Hockey Association Matt Cook said players would also aspire to impressive Hockey Queensland high performance officials on the lookout for Brisbane Blaze talent.

For example Ipswich's Layla Eleison is a part of the Blaze squad while Toowoomba talent Tatum Stewart and Mackay's Noah Gauci are both 2020 Australian National Futures Squad members.

RELATED LINKS

MARK KNOWLES ON PLAYING 300 GAMES FOR AUSTRALIA

JAKE WHETTON ENTERS ESTEEMED 200 CLUB

The Sunshine Coast's Hannah Callum-Sanders is another high achieve from the regions (Queensland under 18) while Sarah Steinhardt (Toowoomba) and Alice Arnold (Townsville) are incumbent Australian under 21 Country team players.

Brothers Noah Gauci (dark blue).

Queensland has a proud record at the Australian Country Championships including winning gold (women) and silver (men) in 2019 and 2018.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SATURDAY

8am Brisbane V Toowoomba 1

8am Men A T2 Ipswich V Mackay

9.25am Women A T1 Sunshine Coast V Townsville

9.25am Men A T2 Gold Coast V Townsville

10.50am Women B T1 Ipswich V Tweed

10.50am Men B T2 Rockhampton V Fraser Coast

12.15pm Women B T1 Gladstone V Gold Coast

12.15pm Men B T2 Toowoomba 2 V Sunshine Coast

1.40pm Women A T1 Townsville V Toowoomba 2

1.40pm Men A T2 Townsville V Brisbane

3.05pm Men B T1 Fraser Coast V Toowoomba 1

4.30pm Women A T1 Toowoomba 1 V Sunshine Coast

4.30pm Men A T2 Mackay V Gold Coast

5.55pm Women A T1 Toowoomba 2 V Brisbane

5.55pm Men A T2 Brisbane V Ipswich

7.20pm Women B T1 Tweed V Gladstone

7.20pm Men B T2 Sunshine Coast V Rockhampton

8.45pm Women B T1 Gold Coast V Ipswich

8.45pm Men B T2 Toowoomba 1 V Toowoomba 2

SUNDAY

8am Men A T1 Townsville V Ipswich

8am Women A T2 Townsville V Brisbane

9.25am Men A T1 Brisbane V Mackay

9.25am Women A T2 Toowoomba 2 V Toowoomba 1

10.50am Men B T1 Fraser Coast V Toowoomba 2

10.50am Women B T2 Tweed V Gold Coast

12.15pm Men B T1 Toowoomba 1 V Sunshine Coast

12.15pm Women B T2 Ipswich V Gladstone

1.40pm Men A T1 Ipswich V Gold Coast

1.40pm Women A T2 Brisbane V Sunshine Coast

3.05pm Men B T1 Toowoomba 2 V Rockhampton

4.30pm Men A T1 Mackay V Townsville

4.30pm Women A T2 Toowoomba 1 V Townsville

5.55pm Men A T1 Gold Coast V Brisbane

5.55pm Women A T2 Sunshine Coast V Toowoomba 2

7.20pm Men B T1 Sunshine Coast V Fraser Coast

7.20pm Men B T2 Rockhampton V Toowoomba 1

Monday

Finals to be confirmed

First game 7.30am

Originally published as HOCKEY LIVESTREAM: Rep spots on the line