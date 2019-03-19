Hockey coaches talk what's to come in competitions

EXPERIENCED HANDS: Meteors' Tracey Calis watches on as team-mate Terri Read controls the ball. Read will play some games in the A1 women's competition to help her prepare for the Australian over-55s masters hockey team for The Trans Tasman Challenge on the Gold Coast from April 30-May 4.

EXPERIENCED HANDS: Meteors' Tracey Calis watches on as team-mate Terri Read controls the ball. Read will play some games in the A1 women's competition to help her prepare for the Australian over-55s masters hockey team for The Trans Tasman Challenge on the Gold Coast from April 30-May 4. John Todd ImageBox 4680 GLA19031

HOCKEY: The Gladstone Hockey Association season is well and truly under-way in the senior and junior competitions.

Meteors' women opened its season in the best possible way with a 4-0 win against Souths in the A1 competition and face Sparks in a Gladstone rivalry game on Saturday at 4.30pm.

Meteors' coach Wayne Chapman said he has a team of experience and youth.

"The young ones, they listen and we have got a couple of under-15 Queensland squad members in it and they are Naya McCafferty and Zarah Nash," he said.

"Zoe Calis is another of the younger ones and she was a stand-out and is playing further up the field."

While Zoe's mum Tracey Calis will mainly play in the A2 competition, Chapman said she will 'fill in' when needed.

"Terri will be looking for more game time in the A1 competition to get ready for the Australian masters team and plays at left back," he said.

Meteors men, along with Sparks, will play in the Central Queensland Hockey League extended competition and the season starts on April 6.

Meteors' coach Shannon Bobart said the team has had pre-season games in the Bundaberg competition.

"We have played there in the past three weeks with our thjird game this Saturday," he said.

Meteors won its opening two games against Arrows and All Blacks and faces Cities this weekend.

"We beat Arrows 5-2 and All Blacks 5-3," Bobart said.

"It has given us really good practice before the start of the CQHL."

The coach said Meteors will field a similar team to last year, but with the return of defender Ross Price.

WEEKEND RESULTS

A1 Women Meteors 4 (S Rayner 2, Z Calis; Z Nash) d Souths 0

A2 Women Meteors 2 (T Calis; A Walz) d Yaralla 1 (B Ferris); Sparks 3 (S Blackmore 2, J Smith) d Souths 0

A3 Women Souths 2 (K Graham; K Smith) d Sparks 0; Yaralla (J Josefski) d Meteors 0

A2 Men Meteors 4 (S Bobart; S. Dawes 2, D McAllister) d Yaralla 0; Sparks 7 (K Creighton; M Adamson; A Webb 2, M Versic; S Macklyn; D Burton) d Souths 2 (J Winter; S Tummon)

Under 16 Fireballs 6 (R Bobart 3, E Smith; G Davie; A Holmes) d Yaralla 1 (S Jarram); Souths (C Wilson; M Groves) drew with Scorchers 2 (Z Nash; H Pease)

Under 14 Meteors 5 (W Price; D Bobart 2, J Temple) d Sparks 3 (Williams 2, McGuire)

Under 12 Mixed Blazers 3 (N Burton; C Walker L; Huth) d Yaralla 0; Souths 2 (H Evangelelista; C Mackay) d Sparks 0