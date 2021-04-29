HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP LIVESTREAM: Players to Watch

It is a region which has produced a galaxy of hockey stars, including Nikki Hudson, Karen Smith, Angue Lambert and Michael Brennan.

Now the Toowoomba Hockey Association hopes the hosting of the Hockey Queensland Championships this long weekend will inspire the next generation of interstate and international players - both in its region and in other districts around Queensland.

Noah Gauci, facing camera

We will livestream matches on Saturday (from 8am), Sunday (from 9am) and Monday (from 7.30am).

More than 30 matches will be livestreamed.

Country has a host of elite players including Abby Eleison, Holly Gilbar, Abbey Lowry, Alice Phillips, Aleesha Spyve, Josh Baxter, Nick Bidgood, Grant Dilger, Blake Kroning, Drew Wenzel.

So who are the Players to Watch at the championships, the players who could prove a point of difference between the teams?

Ipswich's Zac Profket.

Brisbane - Joshua Blakey (Australian indoor keeper), Shane Kenny (Brisbane Blaze, QLD Blades), Mitch Nicholson (Brisbane Blaze), Matthew Pembroke (Brisbane Blaze), Hugh

Pembroke (Australian Development Squad, Brisbane Blaze), Joel Rintala (Brisbane Blaze), Matthew Shaw (QLD Blades), Jared Taylor (Brisbane Blaze). Gold Coast - Nicolaas Smith, Jun Sugio. Ipswich - Cade Banditt, Zac Profke (2020 Australian National Futures Squad). Mackay - Noah Gauci (2020 Australian National Futures Squad). Toowoomba - Nicholas Bidgood. Townsville - Grant Dilger

WOMEN: Brisbane -Talicia Canty, Genevieve Ferguson, Cassidy Knuth, Lucy Lanigan, Emily Witheyman-Crump (Brisbane Blaze), Gladstone - Abbey Lowry, Aleesha Spyve.

Abbey Lowry.

Ipswich - Abby Eleison, Layla Eleison (Brisbane Blaze), Eden Jackat (HQ Indoor Player of the Year 2020). Sunshine Coast - Hannah Callum-Sanders (U18 Queensland gold medal winners), Aymee Dowell (Australian Indoor Keeper). Fraser Coast - Diarmid Chappell. Toowoomba - Tess Henare, Aleisha Neumann (Brisbane Blaze), Sarah Steinhardt (2020 Australian U21 Country Team), Tatum Stewart (Australian Futures Squad). Townsville - Alice

Phillips, Alice Arnold (2020 Australian U21 Country Team).

Competing teams: Women, Pool A: Toowoomba 1, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Townsville, Toowoomba 2; Pool B: Tweed Border, Ipswich, Gladstone, Gold Coast.

Men: Pool A: Mackay, Ipswich, Gold Coast, Townsville, Brisbane; Pool B: Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba 2, Rockhampton, Fraser Coast, Toowoomba 1

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SATURDAY

8am Brisbane V Toowoomba 1

8am Men A T2 Ipswich V Mackay

9.25am Women A T1 Sunshine Coast V Townsville

9.25am Men A T2 Gold Coast V Townsville

10.50am Women B T1 Ipswich V Tweed

10.50am Men B T2 Rockhampton V Fraser Coast

12.15pm Women B T1 Gladstone V Gold Coast

12.15pm Men B T2 Toowoomba 2 V Sunshine Coast

1.40pm Women A T1 Townsville V Toowoomba 2

1.40pm Men A T2 Townsville V Brisbane

3.05pm Men B T1 Fraser Coast V Toowoomba 1

4.30pm Women A T1 Toowoomba 1 V Sunshine Coast

4.30pm Men A T2 Mackay V Gold Coast

5.55pm Women A T1 Toowoomba 2 V Brisbane

5.55pm Men A T2 Brisbane V Ipswich

7.20pm Women B T1 Tweed V Gladstone

7.20pm Men B T2 Sunshine Coast V Rockhampton

8.45pm Women B T1 Gold Coast V Ipswich

8.45pm Men B T2 Toowoomba 1 V Toowoomba 2

SUNDAY

8am Men A T1 Townsville V Ipswich

8am Women A T2 Townsville V Brisbane

9.25am Men A T1 Brisbane V Mackay

9.25am Women A T2 Toowoomba 2 V Toowoomba 1

10.50am Men B T1 Fraser Coast V Toowoomba 2

10.50am Women B T2 Tweed V Gold Coast

12.15pm Men B T1 Toowoomba 1 V Sunshine Coast

12.15pm Women B T2 Ipswich V Gladstone

1.40pm Men A T1 Ipswich V Gold Coast

1.40pm Women A T2 Brisbane V Sunshine Coast

3.05pm Men B T1 Toowoomba 2 V Rockhampton

4.30pm Men A T1 Mackay V Townsville

4.30pm Women A T2 Toowoomba 1 V Townsville

5.55pm Men A T1 Gold Coast V Brisbane

5.55pm Women A T2 Sunshine Coast V Toowoomba 2

7.20pm Men B T1 Sunshine Coast V Fraser Coast

7.20pm Men B T2 Rockhampton V Toowoomba 1

Monday

Finals to be confirmed

First game 7.30am

