Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brady Leigh Macpherson has been charged with the criminal offence of annoying a person after he repeatedly swore at a woman.
Brady Leigh Macpherson has been charged with the criminal offence of annoying a person after he repeatedly swore at a woman. ozgurdonmaz
Offbeat

Man charged with being criminally annoying

by AMBER WILSON
29th Jan 2020 6:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has faced court charged with the rarely-seen criminal offence of "annoying a person" by allegedly calling a woman a "f...head" numerous times.

According to court documents, Hobart man Brady Leigh Macpherson, 25, allegedly annoyed the woman in Elizabeth St in Hobart's CBD on January 3 this year.

Mr Macpherson, of no fixed place of address, is also charged with contravening the conditions of a notice after he was found outside the State Library of Tasmania in Murray St on the same day after being directed by police to avoid the site.

According to the documents, Mr Macpherson faces a second contravening a notice charge and two counts of failing to comply with the directions of a police officer.

He is also accused of possessing cannabis on December 6 last year.

On Wednesday, Mr Macpherson was granted bail in the Hobart Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Reg Marron said: "Annoying a person - I haven't seen that before" in relation to the unusual charge.

Mr Macpherson is due to return to court on February 6 for plea.

annoying a person charge brady leigh macpherson court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boyne Island ‘treehouse’ hits the market

        premium_icon Boyne Island ‘treehouse’ hits the market

        News A secluded 'treehouse' with Boyne River views from almost every room is on the market.

        Fear for Bilo family amid Christmas Island quarantine plan

        premium_icon Fear for Bilo family amid Christmas Island quarantine plan

        News Fears Bilo Tamil family may be exposed to coronavirus.

        New fishing comp hits region

        premium_icon New fishing comp hits region

        News THE Awoonga Dam Open will be more than a fishing competition – it aims to hook...

        Town celebrates as school is finally opened

        premium_icon Town celebrates as school is finally opened

        News Lynda Ninness celebrates the opening of our new school.