HMAS Tobruk dive operators announced today

LADY Musgrave Experience has been named as one of two dive operators to conduct recreational diving activities on ex-HMAS Tobruk site once it has been scuttled as a world-class dive wreck in June this year.

Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch said Lady Musgrave Experience and Bundaberg Aqua Scuba would operate out of Bundaberg, and Dive Hervey Bay and Hervey Bay Dive Centre would conduct tours out of Hervey Bay.

"These operators have been chosen following a range of excellent applications that the Department of Environment and Science received from local dive operators to be part of this exclusive opportunity," Ms Enoch said.

"With a limited number of divers permitted on the site at one time, this is an exclusive opportunity for the dive companies to take divers on a unique experience."

Private and club divers will also be able to book two hour time slots to explore the unique dive site on the iconic ex-navy ship and experience the rich sea life that will inhabit her decks.

Successful operator Brett Lakey from Lady Musgrave Experience said that diving ex-HMAS Tobruk would be a once in a lifetime opportunity for international visitors.

"We can't wait to take divers out to experience ex-HMAS Tobruk from a different perspective, deep beneath the ocean's surface," Mr Lakey said.

"A highlight of this dive wreck will be the ability to swim through the iconic tank deck, which runs nearly the entire length of the ship.

"The ex-HMAS Tobruk dive site will be a great addition to the region, accompanying the existing world-class Great Barrier Reef experience."

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said ex-HMAS Tobruk site was a step closer to opening following the selection of dive operators.

"The scuttling of this vessel will provide a world-class dive site and create an artificial reef which will attract visitors from around the world," Ms Jones said.

The ship is expected to be scuttled ahead of schedule in June this year (weather permitting) with operators to commence operations within months of successful scuttling.