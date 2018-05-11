Hive on rent to Garden Club creates a buzz

BEE BUZZ: Calliope Garden Club has been loaned a stingless bee hive to help pollinate th e garden. Pictured: Mona Oliver.

BEE BUZZ: Calliope Garden Club has been loaned a stingless bee hive to help pollinate th e garden. Pictured: Mona Oliver. Matt Taylor GLA100518GARD

CALLIOPE Garden Club is buzzing with activity this week and it may have something to do with a beehive they've been loaned.

It's all thanks to Gladstone bee scientist, Sam Redshaw who has lent her native Australian beehive to the club to help spread pollination.

The owner of Redshaw Native Bees said there was a demand from locals who were interested in keeping bees.

"They have definitely become more attractive recently,” Sam said.

Sam has been handling bees for the past five years.

"I did my Masters on stingless bees because I was so fascinated by them and eventually it developed it into job.

"I supply and provide hive services to people who want to get some bees, but I knew some people at the garden club and I thought it would be a good idea to lend them a hive.

"It's like a pollination donation service.

"The bees have 500m of forging range, which is smaller than the honey bee, but they are helping the area quite significantly.”

Sam owns more than 20 hives and said Native Australian bees could bring gardens to life.

"They look like little black insects and can be mistaken for flying ants,” she said.

"Anyone who loves gardening will love them.”

Calliope Garden Club secretary Mona Oliver said it was the first time the bees were hosted at the club and she was excited to watch the garden flourish.