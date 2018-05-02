Hitched without a hitch

EVERYTHING TO PLAN: Carroll Koy (Fletcher) and Alan Koy were married at their home in Boyne Island on April 14, before heading to their wedding reception at the Calliope Bowls club.

IT'S not often that a wedding day goes absolutely to plan, but for Alan and Carroll Koy, their big day ran exactly to plan.

Married at their Boyne Island home on April 14, Carroll said the only hurdle the couple faced was a very nervous groom.

"The best part of the day was the expression on Alan's face when he saw me walk out," she said.

"I was told he was so nervous that the expression on his face was like she's really walking out here, she's really mine.

"It was beautiful, it all went to plan."

The wedding was attended by about 50 of the pair's closest friends and family with some having travelled as far as Kingaroy and Toowoomba.

After exchanging nuptials, the newlyweds and their guests moved on to the Calliope Bowls Club for their reception.

It was after an hour or two there that it started to rain, however the couple believe the old adage that rain at a wedding brings good luck.

Carroll and Alan originally met online, with Carroll saying that when you meet the right person, "you just know."

"We got to chatting and we exchanged phone numbers and he rang," she said.

"I had to go to work the next day and we spoke for about six hours non-stop.

"At the time I was in Biloela and he was in Builyan, he came over the next day and we met and just hit it off from there."

Alan and Carroll enjoyed a small honeymoon locally at Agnes Water, where they were greeted with a bottle of wine in the fridge and a complimentary room upgrade.

The couple thanked those involved for making sure it went ahead without hiccups.