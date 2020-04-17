Hitch-hiker was carrying drugs

A woman hitchhiking from Maryborough was found in possession of cannabis.

A WOMAN was trying to hitchhike when she was found in possession of drugs, a court has heard.

Krystal Maree Short pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to possession of dangerous drugs and fail to appear.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merilyn Hoskins said that just before midnight on July 31, 2019, Short was found hitchhiking in Maryborough.

She said police gave her a pat-down search where they found a clip-seal bag with 0.83g of cannabis.

Short told police she did not know what was in the bag.

She was one month into parole at the time of the offence.

Defence lawyer Brendon Selic said his client’s father had passed away around the time of the offence, which had caused delays to the matter being dealt with.

He said Short had mental health issues that made her “forget” to come to court in November last year.

Short was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment immediately suspended for 12 months.

A conviction was recorded.