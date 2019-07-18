Hit TV series’ surprising return

XOXO! Gossip Girl is the latest TV series set for a Hollywood reboot.

A new season of the New York-set show about the "scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite" will air on HBO Max, the new US-based streaming service from WarnerMedia, next year.

The 10-episode series will be set eight years after the original, which made stars out of Blake Lively (Serena van der Woodsen), Leighton Meester (Blair Waldorf), Penn Badgely (Dan Humphrey) and Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass).

The new Gossip Girl will be produced by the same team behind the original, and the "prestige series" will "address just how much social media - and the landscape of New York itself - has changed in the intervening years", deadline.com reported.

Return appearance? Blake Lively, 31, played New York ‘it’ girl Serena in six series of Gossip Girl. Picture: Getty Images

Leighton Meester currently stars in US sitcom, Single Parents. Picture: Getty Images

It's not yet known if any of the original actors will reprise their roles in the reboot or who has been cast in the spin-off series.

"No one's ever asked me," Meester, 33, who played headband-clad rich girl Blair, told E! earlier this year.

"No one's ever talked to me about it except for in interviews and I always say the same: I never say never, so I don't know. No one's sent me that information."

The original behind-the-scenes team of Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Joshua Safran will return as executive producers on the new series, according to E!.

Leighton Meester and Blake Lively pictured shooting Gossip Girl in Port Washington, New York, in 2008. Picture: James Devaney/WireImage

The former co-stars at the Emmys in 2009. Picture: Getty Images

In January, Mark Pedowitz - president of The CW, the US network which aired the original series - teased that there had "been discussions" about bringing Gossip Girl back.

Gossip Girl was hugely influential in the fashion scene, with the show branded "one of the biggest influences on how young women spend" by the New York Times.

Gossip Girl - based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar - screened for 121 episodes during six seasons from 2007-2012. It hasn't yet been announced what platform the reboot will appear on in Australia, with repeats currently available on Netflix in Australia.

On-demand streaming series HBO Max is due to launch in the US next year.