Hit the trails this weekend at Ubobo’s Reloaded 2020

Dust of your dirt bikes and hit the trails this weekend at Curtis Coast Trail Riders Club’s Reloaded 2020 trail ride.

IF YOUR dirt bike has been in a COVID lockdown it’s time to dust it off and do some routine maintenance so you can hit the trails this weekend at the 16th annual Reloaded 2020 trailride.

Curtis Coast Trail Riders Club spokesman Len Page said this year’s four tracks at Ubobo promises to deliver some of the best riding terrain in the history of Reloaded.

He said there was something for all levels of rider and motorcycle, from Pee Wee 50s to A-grade enduro guns.

“We held Reloaded rides at Lowmead for 14 years and this will be our second year at Ubobo,” he said.

“This year riders can expect much longer tracks, we have three separate tracks, plus a pee wee 50 track this year instead of our usual two.

“The hard track is quite rocky, it contains a challenging creek section with some big boulders and goes for about 10 to 15 km.

“The open track is 28km and the majority of it is open and flowing, there is a little bit of tight stuff, a couple of big uphills and a couple of big down hills.

“Then we’ve got the novice track, which is for beginners, so a Pee Wee 50 can complete that whole track, which goes for about 13km, then we have a Pee Wee track.

“With all of the COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, people are going to be itching to go for a ride, and this is our first major ride for this year since the pandemic started.”

Registrations are open until Friday night for Curtis Coast Trail Riders Club’s Reloaded 2020.

Entrants can ride over both Saturday and Sunday, and camp from when the gates open at 3pm on Friday until Sunday afternoon.

Safety is paramount for all participants in Reloaded rides and motorcycles don’t need to be registered.

“The minimum safety requirement is an approved helmet, covered in footwear, no exposed skin, so long pants, long sleeves, gloves and goggles or glasses,” Mr Page said.

“We have fully qualified paramedics on site at all times and the tracks are one directional.

“We also have safety personnel on the tracks at all times and sweep riders traversing all the tracks to keep an eye out for injured or stricken riders.

“Whatever bikes people bring to ride must meet a minimum safety standard, so they must have working brakes, not leak oil and the machines must be clean of all dirt and seed material to avoid the spread of weeds.”

Riders of all ages and abilities are welcome at Curtis Coast Trail Riders Club’s Reloaded 2020 on September 5 and 6.

Without the continued support of Coates Hire, Mr Page said Reloaded and Curtis Coast Trail Riders Club may not have been able to continue since 2004.

“We always have raffles every year, with major prizes donated from Stay on Track, ARB, Honda, Yamaha, the local bike shops and Gladstone Camping Centre,” he said.

“Last year at Reloaded 2019 we had 368 paid riders, plus volunteers, plus sweep riders.

“Camping is free and is available from Friday night until Sunday night, and all riders and spectators must sign in at the gate, get their temperature checked and provide their details.

“The event will be conducted in accordance with current COVID-19 requirements and follow COVID safe plans.”

To register you need a C class Australian Motorcyclist Association licence available on the AMA website, then search for Curtis Coast Trail Riders on the AMA website and pay your entry there, or on the AMA app.

For more information visit the Curtis Coast Trail Riders Club Facebook page.

