HIT THE BRAKES: Just 30% of $40m road upgrade budget spent

WITH three months until the end of the financial year, just 30 per cent of $40 million Gladstone Regional Council allocated to spend on roads during 2017-18 has been spent.

The $12 million of road upgrades this year, revealed at this week's general meeting, has prompted the council to consider ways to start preparations for road works earlier.

Chief executive Roslyn Baker said the lack of spending was because most of the upgrade work was scheduled between January and March, typically the region's wet season.

According to Bureau of Meteorology rainfall data, Gladstone recorded 187.6mm of rain during the first three months of the year.

Ms Baker said she would like the council to start planning road works six or 12 months ahead, instead of after the budget was delivered in July.

"We're looking into the Local Government Act to see if we can start preparing for road upgrades before we create the budget," she said.

"There's some complexity to it, but we're trying to make it so we can start (road upgrades) in July, ahead of those weather events in the early parts of the year."

The monthly financial statement for February also showed the council had $11.4 million in outstanding rates for the year.