Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wentworth season 8 returns in July.
Wentworth season 8 returns in July.
TV

Hit show finally gets new season air date

26th May 2020 10:00 AM

Foxtel has finally announced when we can expect the new season of Wentworth to drop.

The hugely popular Aussie prison drama returns with season 8 on Tuesday July 28 at 8.30pm on FOX SHOWCASE.

The show, which has a diehard loyal fanbase around the world, aired season seven in May last year, with fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter after an explosive finale. We're not giving away spoilers here, but you can stream it on Foxtel Now if you need to catch up (minor hint, it was an absolute bloodbath).

The cast of Wentworth season 8.
The cast of Wentworth season 8.

The next chapter will see the prison community reeling from the aftermath of the bloody siege, with a new leader at the helm and four heritage characters from the original Prisoner series set to shake things up.

Most of our favourites are set to return for season eight, including Leah Purcell (Rita Connors), Pamela Rabe (Joan Ferguson), Kate Atkinson (Vera Bennett), Katrina Milosevice (Sue Jenkins) and Kate Jenkinson (Allie Novak), among others.

We've also got some newbies in the line-up, with Kate Box, Jane Hall and Zoe Terakes joining the gang.

Wentworth cast members Katrina Milosevic, Jane Hall, Robbie Magasiva, Kate Box and Zoe Terakes. Picture: Sarah Matray
Wentworth cast members Katrina Milosevic, Jane Hall, Robbie Magasiva, Kate Box and Zoe Terakes. Picture: Sarah Matray

Prisoner heritage character Judy Bryant will also enter Wentworth for the penultimate season.

New customers get a 10-day free trial. Stream Foxtel Now

The show began filming in Melbourne in October last year.

The final, ninth season will also feature 10 episodes and will likely air some time next year.

Originally published as Hit show finally gets new season air date

foxtel television wentworth wentworth season 8

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Help keep the RACQ helicopter flying

        premium_icon Help keep the RACQ helicopter flying

        News The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue only receives a portion of its funding and relies on donations

        • 26th May 2020 10:02 AM
        IN COURT: 51 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 51 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 26.

        Romantic gesture leaves man without licence for two years

        premium_icon Romantic gesture leaves man without licence for two years

        Crime He was going to Bunnings the first time he was caught drink-driving

        Relaunched shop bringing hope to Gladstone’s needy

        premium_icon Relaunched shop bringing hope to Gladstone’s needy

        News Charity hOPe Shop providing those less fortunate.