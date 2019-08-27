Menu
The death of Chris Malyschko was a tragedy, NT Corrections boss Scott McNairn said.
Crime

Killer's prison death a ’tragic event', inquest launched

by NT NEWS
27th Aug 2019 12:01 PM
NT CORRECTIONS boss Scott McNairn said the death of Christopher Malyschko in Darwin's Holtze prison earlier this month was a "tragic event" - and there would be an inquest which could last up to a year.

Under the NT Coroners Act, an inquest must be held for a death in custody, he said on ABC Darwin.

"We have a duty of care for all prisoners and prisoner safety is a number one priority," he said.

Mr McNairn said prisoners had been offered counselling and health support.

No details about the death have been released but crime scene detectives were yesterday at Holtze Correctional Facility.

Malyschko had served eight years of a life sentence for the killing of Ray Niceforo in 2011 in Katherine.

The murder was a contract killing taken out at the behest of Malyschko's mother, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was released on parole several years ago.

Niceforo was the estranged partner of Malyschko's mother, Bronwyn Buttery, and subjected her to physical and emotional abuse.

