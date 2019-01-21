HIT AND RUN: Young mum's 'grave error of judgement'

A GLADSTONE woman who caused a car crash and fled the scene has lost her licence for three months.

A GLADSTONE woman who caused a car crash and fled the scene has lost her licence for three months. FILE

A GLADSTONE woman who caused a car crash and fled the scene has lost her licence for three months.

Tamika Montiford pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to two charges including one count of common assault and driving without a licence repeat offender.

The 23-year-old did not have a licence when she drove a car on Toolooa St, September 16 and crashed into a car.

The court heard Montiford failed to see a green Pajero waiting in the middle of an intersection when she accelerated and turned right.

Montiford crashed into the rear of the green Pajero, but drove off from the scene.

The other motorist called police and reported the "hit and run", the court heard.

After some time, Montiford returned to the crash scene in a different car and made admissions to police, the court heard.

The mum was on bail at the time for a common assault committed on July 22, 2018.

The court heard Montiford attended an address at West Gladstone and yelled abuse at the victim standing on the veranda.

She approached the victim and punched her on the mouth.

The court heard she hit the victim several more times before pushing her against a sliding door and punching her to the right side of her head.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said there was on ongoing feud between Montiford and the victim.

She said the day of the offending, Montiford was visiting her partner's grandparents' house across the road from where the victim was.

"She didn't attend to cause problems, the victim just happened to be across the road," Ms Ditchfield said.

"There was some yelling out from the victim, she (Montiford) snapped and overreacted.

"She behaved in a deplorable way but she is not a violent person by nature."

The court heard the victim was suggesting Montiford was an unfit mother.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Montiford made a "grave error of judgement".

He ordered Montiford to serve 12 months' probation and disqualified her from obtaining a licence for three months.