Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Preston Potter manages a smile as he covers in hospital with dad Gavin Potter. Picture: Facebook
Preston Potter manages a smile as he covers in hospital with dad Gavin Potter. Picture: Facebook
News

Hit and run teen’s ‘miracle’ recovery

by Talisa Eley
17th Jul 2019 2:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST weeks ago Preston Potter's parents were gathered around his hospital bed, praying for a miracle to save their boy.

Now, just five weeks after suffering critical blows in an alleged hit and run, the 16-year-old is back on his feet.

Preston's family shared photos of the teen's incredible recovery as he undergoes rehabilitation for his broken leg in Brisbane.

The images paint a positive picture.

Gold Coast alleged hit and run victim Preston Potter, 16, continues to make progress after he was struck by a car on June 6, 2019.
Gold Coast alleged hit and run victim Preston Potter, 16, continues to make progress after he was struck by a car on June 6, 2019.


"(We're) busy with bucket loads of rehabilitation," Preston's dad Gavin Potter posted to Facebook last week.

"Broken jaw, broken eyes, broken body. But in the best possible hands and we are all so happy with his progress."

The teen has made major strides in his recovery as he battles serious head injuries, a broken jaw and "snapped" leg.

Preston Potter undergoes eye tests as dad Gavin Potter. Picture: Facebook
Preston Potter undergoes eye tests as dad Gavin Potter. Picture: Facebook

He was struck while crossing Bermuda Street at Burleigh Waters with friends on June 6.

First responders at the scene of the horrific accident had been sceptical Preston could survive.

Preston was in an induced coma for 10 days, with family revealing he had begun speaking again on June 20.

The Go Fund Me page set up for Preston's medical and recovery costs has raised more than $14,000.

More Stories

editors picks hit and run preston potter recovery

Top Stories

    COUNCIL BUDGET: Increases to rates, waste and water charges

    premium_icon COUNCIL BUDGET: Increases to rates, waste and water charges

    News THE Gladstone Regional Council has announced an average general rate rise of 2.39 per cent across all services in today's 2019-20 budget.

    Gladstone Salvo's are tackling loneliness

    premium_icon Gladstone Salvo's are tackling loneliness

    News Kingdom Chat Room is for anyone needing a bite to eat or a chat

    • 17th Jul 2019 1:00 PM
    Bicycle donation gives veteran a reason to get out of bed

    premium_icon Bicycle donation gives veteran a reason to get out of bed

    News "I'm so overjoyed and it's not something I've felt in a while.”

    'Cancer never rests': Call for support for Relay for Life

    premium_icon 'Cancer never rests': Call for support for Relay for Life

    Community Relay for Life Gladstone is fast approaching.