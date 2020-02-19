Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Five cyclists were injured after a suspected stolen car ploughed into the group while riding on Dalrymple Road, Mount Louisa, Photo: ABC North Queensland
Five cyclists were injured after a suspected stolen car ploughed into the group while riding on Dalrymple Road, Mount Louisa, Photo: ABC North Queensland
News

HIT AND RUN: Car ploughs into group of cyclists

by CAS GARVEY
19th Feb 2020 7:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Five bicyclists have been rushed to hospital after a car collided with the group along a busy Townsville road this morning and then fled the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were called to the crash along Dalrymple Road, Mount Louisa, about 5.45am.

Five bicycle riders were injured in the collision, with one of the females of the group suffering "a significant leg injury".

QAS has provided a full update on all cyclists, which includes:

  • A female patient in her 50s transported in a serious condition with a leg injury.
  • A female in her 40s transported in a serious condition with leg and pelvic injuries.
  • A male patient in his 50s transported stable with a back injury.
  • A male patient in his 30s transported stable with a back injury.
  • A female in her 50s stable with minor injuries.

All patients have been taken to Townsville University Hospital.

Queensland Police has closed one outbound lane of Dalrymple Road near Bamford Lane, with the Forensic Crash Unit still on scene assessing the situation.

A QPS spokeswoman said they were still attempting to locate the vehicle involved, with police investigating the possibility of the car being stolen.

Townsville Executive Manager of Operations David Lowe said the multi-casualty incident saw three ambulance vehicles on scene, two critical care paramedics and one supervisor.

More Stories

Show More
cyclists hit and run hospitalised

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Counting down to East Shores opening

        premium_icon Counting down to East Shores opening

        News The bones of Gladstone Ports Corporation’s new East Shores development have emerged as the countdown continues to the planned mid-year opening.

        ‘Get real’: Plea for $1m bushfire funding for Gladstone

        premium_icon ‘Get real’: Plea for $1m bushfire funding for Gladstone

        News Mayor to write to Scott Morrison to plea for funding.

        Solving the reef’s wicked problems

        premium_icon Solving the reef’s wicked problems

        News It's a mistake to look exclusively to science as the saviour.

        Gladstone council scraps Baffle to Agnes link road project

        premium_icon Gladstone council scraps Baffle to Agnes link road project

        Council News At the most recent council meeting it was resolved to scrap the project, but the...