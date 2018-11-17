History to come alive at old cemetery

GRAVE MATTERS: The Gladstone Genealogical Society will be hosting an informative cemetery walk next Wednesday night.

HISTORY will come alive this week at the old Gladstone cemetery.

Four members of the Genealogical Society Gladstone District will be conducting an evening tour of the cemetery and telling stories about former residents now permanently resting beneath the soil.

Historian Paulette Flint said the cemetery walks have been very popular in the past.

"We've held several walks over the years including the Halloween and Luck of the Irish walks," she said.

"This event is called 'Shadows of the Past and society volunteers will be leading visitors around the cemetery to visit the graves of Gladstone's past pioneers and war heroes."

Ms Flint said among notable names were Henry Friend and William Prizeman.

"Henry arrived with his wife and two sons in 1855 to work on building the first dam," she said.

"Then he opened a store which became Gladstone's first department store operating from 1858 to 1975.

"William was a pioneer who arrived in 1860 with his wife and two daughters.

"The two daughters married the two eldest Friend sons.

"Both Henry and William served on the town council as alderman and mayors."

GRAVE MATTERS: Geoff Honan tells the story of Thomas Henry Keen with Jan Koivunen.

Mrs Flint revealed two more pioneering family's pasts would be revealed as well.

"George Ryalls arrived with his wife and three children to work with Francis MacCabe, the Government surveyor," she said.

"The Ryalls family went on to run hotels and also some of the first picture theatres in the town.

"John Score Powe came to work in Gladstone on the first dam, as Henry Friend did and stayed on in town with his wife and children after the work had been completed.

"Powe became District Registrar and served on the town council as alderman."

GRAVE MATTERS: Paulette Flint outlines the long history of the Breslin family.

Mrs Flint advised people wishing to join the tour should wear closed-in shoes, bring a torch and wear mosquito repellant.

"Nerves of steel might come in handy too," she said.

The tour takes place on Wednesday night, November 21 meeting at the first gate of the old Gladstone Cemetery (next to KMart) at 5.30pm for a 6pm start.

The cost is $10 per person.

For more information email gladgen@hotmail.com or phone 0415353557 or 0419757641.